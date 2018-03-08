Places 2nd in Big Sioux Youth Basketball League
Pictured: Back (L to R): Coach Kayla Kallevig, Madyson Fey, Regan Walhof, Jozilyn Van’t Hof, and Corrie Thomson Front (L to R): Cami Vander Haar, Hannah Caspersen, and Elliott Fleischman (Submitted photo)
By Kayla Kallevig –
A team of 5th grade girls from both Edgerton Public and ECES has been traveling to Harrisburg, S.D. every other Saturday to play in the Big Sioux Youth Basketball League. The team consisted of Regan Walhof, Elliott Fleischman, Madyson Fey, Corrie Thomson, Cami Vander Haar, Jozilyn Van’t Hof, and Hannah Caspersen. The team played 2 games each Saturday against teams from the Sioux Falls area. The Edgerton team had a great season, finishing with 10 wins and 4 losses and a 2nd place finish in the end of season tournament. There were 13 teams in their division at the tournament
The girls won their first game against Sioux Falls Christian-VanderPol 41-16. Their next game they took on Baltic-Geigle and came out on top 12-9. In the semi final game, they took on Harrisburg-McCallum and were victorious again winning 24-10, which advanced them to the championship. The championship game would have them taking on Brandon Ignite-Kranzler. This game was very intense and was close the entire time. Edgerton fell 15-19 and took home the 2nd place hardware. This group of girls had a great season, they loved playing together, and improved so much since the season started in November.