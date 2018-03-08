EHS Seniors Basketball Career Ends With a Loss
By Mike Drooger –
March 2018 came in like a lamb. And that meant it was beautiful weather for the opening of the high school boys basketball playoffs, which, for the Edgerton Flying Dutchmen, meant a trip to Adrian on Thursday night the first of March.
The Dutchmen had just been in Adrian for the final regular season game where coach Doug Van Kley saw first hand how the Dragons’ Ryan Wieneke is able to control a basketball game. The lanky Dragon poured in 6 treys en route to 24 points the evening of February 26 in a 69-57 Adrian victory. During practice Tuesday and Wednesday, the Dutchmen worked on a box-and-one defense. In layman’s terms, a box-and-one means one player guards an opposing player one-on-one while the other four players play a 2-2 zone defense (box). The gimmick defense is intended to slow down the other team’s best player (in this case Wieneke) and hopefully confuse the other four players as they try to figure out how to attack a box defense.
For Edgerton, one purpose of the box-and-one was fulfilled. Wieneke could manage just one made shot from downtown. But he still finished with 19 points and his teammates added an additional 59 points as Adrian cruised to a 78-55 victory to end Edgerton’s sea- son with a mark of zero wins and 23 losses.
