Eagles Win Subsection

By Skip Hunter –

The SWC Eagles girls basketball team finished off last week with a trip to the RA Field house on the campus of Southwest Minnesota State University. The prize was the championship of the South Subsection of Section 3A. This would be the third time SWC and the HBC Patriots would meet this year. The Eagles had won the first 2 meetings and everyone knows how hard it is to beat a team 3 times in the same season. The last game was extended into overtime until the Eagles prevailed on some last second heroics.

The teams traded runs in the first half but the Eagles seemed lethargic and kept letting the Patriots get ahead. The Eagles trailed by 6 at half time. Coach Nerem’s locker room speech had to include the word hustle as the Eagles were lacking in that department in the first half. The Patriots still held a 9-point lead with 6:41 left in the contest. After HBC scored its sixty-third point at the 5:55 mark, the Eagles held them scoreless for the next 4:55 while scoring 10 points to take the lead and eventually win 74-66.

HBC scored the first 3 points, before Brooklyn DeKam made a free throw to break the ice for SWC. HBC scored a bucket, but the Eagles came back with a 17-foot basket by Hannah Nerem, assisted by Jazlynn Prins. Sydney Van Hulzen made a put-back score followed by a Prins bucket, abetted by DeKam. HBC tied the score at 7, but Holly Vis scored using an Emily Nerem pass. The Patriots went ahead 11-9 before Sommer Schaap made a nice steal and scored to tie the game with 9:59 showing on the clock.

For the complete article, please see the March 7th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!

To see our full gallery of Edgerton High School Sports, visit our SmugMug site!