Eagles Rout Raiders 96-61
By Skip Hunter –
The SWC boys basketball team’s regular and conference seasons came to a close last Monday night. Its opponent was the Fulda Raiders. The gym was full, as the previous Saturday’s weather had caused the girls first tournament game to be moved to Monday and to SWC. The JV won the preliminary game and after the girls won their contest, the varsity boys took to the floor. After the first 5 minutes of the game the Eagles held a 32-0 lead on their way to a 96-61 triumph.
The Raiders are known for launching a lot of three’s. The Eagles played good defense early and forced many turnovers, which led to baskets. The Eagles won the tip and Trey Huisken scored first. AJ Vanderby knocked down the next two buckets followed by one by Avery Pater. Fulda called a time out with the Eagles leading 8-0.
Eleven points later by SWC, Fulda asked for another stop-page in play. Huisken (2) and Van Dam had splashed home shots from deep and Vanderby scored down low to give the Eagles a 19-0 lead. After the time out the Eagles scored 5 deuces. Pater had 2; Vander- by, Kyle Van’t Hof, and Van Dam each netted 1. Coach Pap called a time out to change some players after which Parker Kooima was successful with a 3-ball.
