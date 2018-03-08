Eagles Boys Advance With Win Over Dragons

By Skip Hunter –

The SWC boys basketball team opened tournament play last Saturday as the third seed in the south subsection of Section 3A. Their opponents were the Adrian Dragons, seeded sixth. The Eagles had defeated AHS handily in their 2 previous meetings this year, but at tournament time the slate is wiped clean and anything can happen. While the Eagles were in no danger of losing, the Dragons hung around as the Eagles struggled with their outside game and could never put AHS away. The final score was 74-56.

The game started slowly with the first points being scored at the 16:43 mark. Trey Huisken was fouled while attempting a shot and made both free throws. Over a minute later AJ Vanderby also was awarded 2 charity shots, and he, too, was successful. Vanderby was the mainstay of the Eagle offense, scoring 20 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Adrian scored the next 5 points before Avery Pater drove into the lane to score. After an AHS trey, Vanderby was fouled while attempting a put-back basket; he made 1 of 2. Huisken drove in and then dished to Parker Kooima to give the Eagles a 9-8 lead.

For the complete article, please see the March 7th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!

To see our full gallery of Edgerton High School Sports, visit our SmugMug site!