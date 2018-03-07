Verizon Store Has New Owners

By Jill Fennema –

As of March 1, Rock River Communications is owned by Wireless World, a Verizon authorized retailer out of Sioux Falls. Ronica Vanderby, who has owned Rock River Communications for the past 17 years, said that the decision to sell was based solely on wanting to simplify life and have more time for her family.

She will continue to manage the store and her co-worker, Alecia Van’t Hof, will also continue to work there. Vanderby has been working as a sub-agent under Wireless World for the past nine years. She believes they are a good company and the service that customers have come to expect from her and Alecia will be able to improve because of the increase in the tools they have available.

“The new owners have the same goals and values as we do,” Ronica said. She is looking forward to being able to continue to serve the area customers, while not having to work so many late nights.

For the last two weeks, Rock River Communications has been located in the space that was occupied by Curt’s Barber Shop. During that time, a major remodel was happening down the street at the Verizon store.

The newly remodeled store is already open for business. “The new space is larger and more functional,” Vanderby said. Customers will also find more accessories available.

The new space includes display tables with fully functional phones and tablets available for demonstrations.

One of the 3 owners of Wireless World is Leota native Vince Lubben, Vince is a 1986 graduate of Southwest Christian. Vince has been in the cell phone business for 22 years.

