SCHOOL NEWS this week from Edgerton High School
Art and Writing Awards
For the third year running, Edgerton Public had some students that will be recognized for their writing contributions in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.
Several students submitted work of fiction, poetry, or informational texts, and they were edited and submitted through Mrs. Kari Fransen, one of the English teachers at Edgerton Public. There were various criteria that needed to be met by the students, depending on which category they were choosing. Students could also submit more than one piece of writing. The students worked hard on their writing, making sure that the work was award worthy, and their hard work paid off.
Seven Edgerton FFA members attended the SMSU Ag Bowl on February 16 in Marshall.
There are three awards and then honorable mentions that the students are able to win, and they are Gold Key (1st), Silver Key (2nd), Bronze Key (3rd) and honorable mentions. We had two Silver Keys with Shibley Vande Griend’s action story, and Taylor Wolthuizen’s poetry.
The Silver Keys are awarded for stand-out works submitted to local programs that demonstrate exceptional ability. We also had two honorable mentions with Haley Wieck’s fiction story, and Paityn Berghost’s flash fiction story.
The honorable mentions are awarded for accomplished works submitted to local programs showing great skill and potential. They have all received an invitation to the awards ceremony. The 2018 Awards Ceremony hosted by the Minnesota Writing Project will take place on Saturday, May 5, 10 to 11a.m., at the Roseville Ramsey County Library, 2180 Hamline Ave. N, Roseville, Minn.
Junior high speech
Competing at Tracy for the Tracy-Milroy-Balaton Junior High Meet were Shibley Vande Griend in poetry, Haley Wieck and Katelynn Rolla in duo, and Lydia Rylaarsdam and Savannah Schultz in duo.
The weather was poor, so we left before the awards ceremony, but we do know that Schultz/Rylaarsdam got 5th, Wieck/Rolla got 8th, and Vande Griend got 5th. It took us a while to make it home in that terrible weather, but we were glad to roll into town safely.
On Tuesday of last week, the junior high team traveled to Tyler for the Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Junior High Meet. We had Vande Griend in poetry, Alvarez in storytelling, Rolla/Wieck in duo and Rylaarsdam/Schultz in duo.
It was a very fun meet, and we were not worried about the roads at all, so the contestants really enjoyed themselves. Bringing home awards that night were Aiden Alvarez, receiving 5th in storytelling, Katelynn Rolla/Haley Wieck, receiving 7th in duo, and Shibley Vande Griend receiving 3rd in poetry.
On Monday March 5, the team is scheduled to be in Adrian for their junior high meet.
FFA news
Seven Edgerton FFA members attended the SMSU Ag Bowl on February 16 in Marshall.
There were approximately 780 FFA members from around Minnesota and South Dakota in attendance, competing in 17 contests.
The members from Edgerton FFA competed in wildlife judging and the FFA knowledge competitions. The wildlife team placed 12th. The FFA knowledge team placed 4th and will be advancing to State later in April.
Team members are Jaden Weinkauf, Shania Manderschied, Haley Wieck, and Lydia Rylaarsdam. Jaden was the top individual on the team placing 13th individually.
The wildlife team was comprised of Sandra Manderschied, Alex Bootsma, Jayson Delfs, and Shania Manderschied.