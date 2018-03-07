Governor Recognizes School Bus Drivers
Pictured: School buses are lined up outside the Edgerton Public School on February 28.
Governor’s proclamation recognizes school bus drivers across the state for their dedicated work to transport more than 760,000 students safely to and from school.
Governor Mark Dayton proclaimed Wednesday, February 28, 2018, to be “School Bus Driver Appreciation Day” in the State of Minnesota. Every morning, bright and early, school bus drivers across the state tirelessly dedicate themselves to safely transporting more than 760,000 students of all ages to and from school.
“The State of Minnesota appreciates school bus drivers and recognizes the invaluable contributions they make to public education and student safety,” reads Governor Dayton’s proclamation.
