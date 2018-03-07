City Negotiates the Sale of A Lot in the New Addition

By Jill Fennema –

At a series of closed meetings in February, the Edgerton city council negotiated with Lloyd Zwart on the purchase of one of the new lots in the Northwest Addition. Land negotiation meetings are allowed to be closed to the public according to Minnesota state statute.

The council held a closed meeting on Wednesday, February 14, at city hall.

Councilman Ron Williams motioned to trade Zwart’s lot on Mechanic St (Lot 7, Block 4) with a lot in the Northwest Addition (Lot 3 of Block 1) with the condition that the L.R. Zwart Co., a construction company owned by Lloyd Zwart, will also buy Lot 4 of that same block, eventually.

Zwart plans to build a home on Lot 3. When he sells that house, he will buy Lot 4 of Block 1. Next week’s city council meeting includes in its agenda a building permit application for Zwart to build a single family home at 204 Hillcrest Street.

For the complete article, please see the March 7th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!