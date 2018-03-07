Blessed Beyond Measure By Trip To Africa

By Jill Fennema –

It all started with a conversation among the First Christian Reformed Church Missions Committee in February 2017 about the possibility of an adult mission trip. Karen Fey gauged the interest in a group of women traveling to Africa to visit two missionaries their church supports: Margaret Njuguna and the En Gedi Children’s Home in Kitengela, near Nairobi, Kenya, and Darin and Jonna Fey and Take Action Ministry in Hammanskraal, near Johannesburg, South Africa. Some women expressed interest, but limited vacation time from work was a concern. Brenda Kooi committed to going and a short time later, her long-time friend, Renee Roskamp from Bethel CRC, became interested and also committed. Brenda extended an invitation to another friend, Diane Westenberg from First Reformed in Edgerton, who soon was also on board. Having a mix of four women from different churches would prove to deepen the experience and fellowship of the ladies.

As the four met and began planning for the trip and the donations they would bring along, God was already at work! When Paula Van Dam at Katie’s Closet & More was changing her clothing inventory from summer to winter items last year, Brenda happened to stop in and asked about the possibility of donating the summer clothing to African children. Paula agreed.

