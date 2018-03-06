May 24, 1962 – February 27, 2018

A memorial service for Scott Fey, 55, of Edgerton, Minn., was held Saturday, March 3, 2018; 10:00 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church in Edgerton with Pastor LeRoy Christoffels officiating. Interment was in the Hillside Cemetery in Edgerton.

Music was provided by organist Brenda Kooi; special music by Brad Prouty Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone), and congregational hymns I Lift Up My Eyes To The Mountains and How Great Thou Art. The recessional was Spirit In The Sky.

Pallbearers were Craig Fey, Trevor Fey, Brian Fey, Jason Fey, Kyle Fredin, and Tracy Fey.

Honorary pallbearers were Burton Gilman, Daryl Tinklenberg, Travis Fey, Brendon Uilk, and Torin Schroyer.

Scott Wesley Fey was born on May 24, 1962, to Ervin and Evelyn “Tubby” (Dalthorp) Fey in Pipestone, Minn. He was raised in Edgerton and attended Edgerton Christian Elementary and Southwest MN Christian High School, graduating in 1980. Scott furthered his education at the Pipestone Vocational School where he studied auto mechanics and auto parts. Throughout his schooling, he spent his free time working at the Edgerton Co-op. In August of 1983, Scott purchased Westside Service in Edgerton with his business partner, Daryl Tinklenberg, where Scott continued working until November 2017.

Scott was united in marriage to Lisa Lape on December 28, 1983, at the First Christian Reformed Church in Fort Collins, Colorado. To this union two children were born, Justin in November of 1989 and Jessica in November of 1994. The couple made their first home behind Westside Service for eight years. In the summer of 1992, the family moved to a farm just outside of Edgerton and remained there until 2005 when they relocated back into the house where he was raised.

In early 2000, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. In May of 2013, Scott was diagnosed with melanoma cancer. He underwent treatment and was cancer free until August 6, 2016, when they determined the cancer had returned. He went through oral chemotherapy. In November of 2017, the melanoma spread to his brain and he received radiation treatments. However, these treatments were ineffective. After a family snowmobile trip to the Black Hills, Scott was placed on home hospice, where he received care from his wife and family. On Tuesday, February 27, 2018, Scott passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his home in Edgerton at the age of 55 years, 9 months, and 3 days.

Scott had a passion for anything with a motor. Some of his favorite hobbies included riding snowmobiles in Wyoming, four by fouring in his red land cruiser, and working on the farm. He also enjoyed motorcycling, fishing, and camping, as well as spending time with family.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Lisa; children, Justin Fey and his wife, Cassandra, of Edgerton and Jessica Fey of Edgerton; brothers, Roger Fey and his wife, Gloria, of Edgerton and Dennis Fey of Longmont, Colo.; brother-in-law, Del Fredin of Boulder, Colo.; sister-in-law, Mavis Fey of Edgerton; and many other friends and family members.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Evelyn Fey; siblings, Starr Fredin, Eugene Fey, and Mick Fey; mother-in-law, Barbara Lape; and sister-in-law, Linda Fey.