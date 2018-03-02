Dutchmen Girls End Season With Loss to Dragons

By Nancy Wassink –

Edgerton hosted Adrian Monday, February 19th for the final game of the regular season. Parents were honored before the game got underway and special recognition was given to the five seniors for their dedication and hard work over the years for Dutchmen basketball. A close matchup throughout the game the Dutch would unfortunately fall to the Dragons by a score of 50-44. Chynna Berning led in points with 16 on the night and had 3 three pointers. Madison Heard also hit for 3 treys and had 11 points. Jasmine Jensen added 5 steals and Lila Ockenga grabbed 4 rebounds.

All five seniors took the court together to get the game started. Berning, Jensen, Ockenga, Ashley Moss and Lauren Sankey, and after Berning won the jump Ockenga drew a foul on the first possession that put her on the free throw line picking up 1 of 2. Berning hit for 2 and Jensen picked up a three as Edgerton trailed early on 6-11. Moss laid in a nice bucket in the paint and Paetyn Smit, subbing in for Moss, grabbed a quick 2 points to pull within one of the Dragons.

