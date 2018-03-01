SWC Finishes Out Perfect Conference Season with 89-34 Win over Fulda

By Skip Hunter –

There was some doubt if last week Monday’s SWC girls basketball game against Fulda would be played. The weather forecast was ominous throughout the day, but the weather held off so that Fulda could make the journey to Edgerton. The SWC girls were ready to play and after starting with a 15-0 run, they went on to defeat the Raiders 89-34.

This was the last home game of the year for the girls so the teams and cheerleaders were introduced along with the seniors and their parents. Two of the senior cheerleaders, Annika Brands and Haley Pap, led us in the national anthem after the introductions. The JV also won by a 64-25 margin giving them a 19-3 record with 1 game to go.

The Eagles capitalized on 5 consecutive Raider turnovers in building their lead. Hannah Nerem found Brooklyn DeKam heading down the baseline for the first bucket. DeKam then stole the ball and scored again. Oliva Veldkamp picked off the next FHS pass, passed ahead to DeKam who got the ball to Nerem to make the score 6-0. Emily Nerem assisted Hannah for the next bucket then after another turnover, Veldkamp passed ahead to DeKam for a fast-break basket. Another DeKam steal led to a conventional 3-point play for the senior, and then DeKam scored again to give the Eagles their 15-0 lead before FHS canned a trey.

