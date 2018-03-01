Students Compete in Basketball Tournaments

Saturday, February 17th, ECES/E-Public held a tournament for elementary-age basketball players. Pictured below are teams that participated. Good job basketball players!!!
ECES 5th grade boys took 3rd place at the Saturday, Feb. 17 ECES/E-Public tournament. Pictured are (front l to r) Cameron Fenske, Cash Decker, Derek Kortleever, Jordan Uilk, Levi Binford, Caden Sas; (back) Levi Eshuis, Gavin Rieck, Logan Bleyenberg, Trevin Prins, Tyson Bleyenberg (Not pictured Ayden Kreun) The team is coached by Eric Prins and Rodney Bleyenberg.
The Edgerton Public 6th grade girls basketball team took 6th at the ECES/E-Public tournament. However, a photo was not taken that day. This photo was taken earlier in the season. Pictured are (back, l to r) Cadence Arndt, Alyda Vande Griend, Lexi Gilbertson, Destiny Landin; (front) Alyssa Petroff, Chloe Kracht, Mateya Gilbertson, Natalie Mucha. The girls are coached by Sarah Landin.
The ECES 6th grade boys took first place in the ECES/E-Public tournament. Pictured are: (back, l to r) Joshua Van Dam, Dawson Vander Top, Jacob Masselink, Gabe Vis, Aiden Schaap, Jaden Van Hill, Lucas Fennema, Clayton Blankers. Down front, doing the dab, is Grant Busker. Not pictured is Conner Groen. The 6th grade boys are coached by Brian Busker and Howard Schaap.
The Edgerton Public girls 5th grade basketball team, which is coached by Scott Thomson. They took 2nd place at the tournament. Pictured are (front, l to r) Rhianna Hulstein, Kya Voge, Elizabeth Hubbling; (back) Hailey Erickson, Kamryn Smit, Corrie Thomson, Jozilyn Van’t Hof, & Elliott Fleischman
The 4th grade boys from Edgerton Public took first place at a basketball tournament in Elkton, S.D., on Saturday, February 23. Pictured are: (front l to r) Brayden Dirksen, Michael Gunnink, Avery Bootsma, Brady Jandl, Logan Latten; (back) Dakota Erickson, Quinn Buckridge, Tavian Moody; Not pictured: Blair Sandbulte, Mason Tinklenberg, and Jose Puente. This team is coached by Keith Buckridge, Kirk Dirksen, and Brent Moody.
The Edgerton Public 5th grade boys basketball team received 5th place at the Edgerton tournament. Pictured are (back, l to r) Coach Al Vander Lugt, Keaton Arp, Richie Whipple, Philip Vander Lugt, Tyler Van’tHof; (front) Diego Martinez, Daniel Groen, Josh Groen, Blake Schultz, and Coach Marcus Vander Lugt.
