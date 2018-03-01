Eagles Outwork Adrian Dragons

By Skip Hunter –

The SWC boys basketball team started the week off with a game against the Adrian Dragons. The Eagles had handled the Dragons quite easily the last time the 2 teams played, but given the team’s struggles of late, who knew what would happen. After AHS scored first the Eagles went ahead 4-3 and they would not relinquish the lead, putting the Dragons away 87-57.

Both the C and B teams won their games before the players of all levels were introduced, along with the senior parents. The pep band played the national anthem and the varsity game began.

AJ Vanderby scored the first basket, cleaning up a teammate’s miss. Jacob Van Dam got the ball to Avery Pater for the Eagles’ next score. After Vanderby scored another put back hoop, Van Dam stole the ball twice and dribbled in to score. Vanderby made a nice spin move to score, sandwiched between 4 made Dragon free throws. Later Pater picked up some garbage and drove the baseline to score. Hunter Dilly fed Parker Kooi-ma for a bucket as Coach Pap began his customary substitution. The Eagles then went to the long ball with Kooima and Van Dam scoring, assisted by Dilly and Isaac Jasper, respectively.

