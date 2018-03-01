Another Loss for EHS Boys

By Mike Drooger –

Close, but no cigar: From the practice of giving cigars as prizes at carnivals in the US in the 19th century. This phrase would be said to those who failed to win a prize.

For the Edgerton Flying Dutchmen boys’ basketball team, it wasn’t a carnival and they’re all too young to accept a cigar if offered to them. It was a basketball game at home vs. the Patriots of Hills-Beaver Creek as the 2017-’18 regular season draws to a close.

EHS was still chasing that elusive first victory of the season when they tipped off vs. H-BC but they nearly got it. A major free throw discrepancy turned out to be the difference in a 71-65 Edgerton loss. The Patriots went to the charity stripe 21 times and made 15. Edgerton, on the other hand, attempted just four free throws and they made two. Edgerton outshot the Patriots from the field 28-for-58 to 24-for-56 and they had 11 more rebounds than did the visitors, but the free throw variation turned out to be too much to overcome and it was close, but no cigar.

The Dutchmen led by five points at halftime. It was arguably their best half of the season. All five Edgerton starters scored during the game’s first 18 minutes of play. Edgerton enjoyed a first-half lead as large as 26-17 after a flurry of activity, most of which occurred on Edgerton’s defensive end.

With a 20-17 Edgerton lead after a Trey Gilbertson bucket, Landon Buckridge “went nuts” defensively. He got a steal and coast-to-coast layup for a 22-17 lead. He got another steal but missed the ensuing layup in heavy traffic. Gilbertson was there to provide the tip in bucket and the lead grew to 24-17. Tough Edgerton defense forced a missed field goal attempt by the Patriots and Brayden Kuiper hit a runner in the lane to give his team the 9-point cushion. Kuiper hit one more two-pointer but the Patriots hit back-to-back treys to take some wind out of the sails of the Dutchmen.

