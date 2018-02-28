Team Competes at Redwood Valley

Speech team pictured: (left to right) Mrs. Kari Fransen, Joe Van Essen, Haley Wieck, Shibley Vande Griend, Katelynn Rolla, Aiden Alvarez, and Caitlin Goodrich. (Submitted photos)

The Dutchmen speech team attended the Redwood Valley meet on Saturday. Feb. 17.

Competing were veterans Caitlin Goodrich and Joe Van Essen competing in the category of prose, and novices Haley Wieck and Katelynn Rolla competing in dramatic duo; Shibley Vande Griend competing in poetry; and Aiden Alvarez competing in storytelling. The team left before the sun came up, even though the roads were not the nicest.

The contestants filled the Commons area with laughter and the crazy voices and accents that are indicative of speech meets. After a long day, we waited in anticipation for the awards ceremony. Our wait was worthwhile when Caitlin Goodrich earned a red ribbon for 9th place!

The students are all working hard and practicing harder. The JH team traveled to Tracy on Feb. 22 and then the whole team was at Adrian on Saturday, Feb. 24.

