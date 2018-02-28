SCHOOL NEWS from Chandler Christian School

Chapel

Students at Chandler Christian School have been busy with different “special” days going on. This year our chapel theme revolves around superheroes and their traits.

For chapel, we often talk about the trait, and about two weeks later we get together with our “families” to do activities about using that trait. Shortly before Christmas break, students got together with their “families” and got to use their creativity trait to build gingerbread houses. We recently had a chapel about the trait of being diligent. So with our “families,” students were challenged to build a pyramid structure with cups using only clothesline pins. They were also challenged to build the tallest house of cards using index cards and tape. The CCS students enjoyed being challenged in building these structures, but the bigger challenge was learning to work together. It was a great experience for them.

100 Days

The kindergartners, 1st, and 2nd graders recently celebrated 100 days of school on February 8. The kindergartners were busy with activities such as making 100 day hats, a snack mix of 100 different items, made structures using 100 foam bowls, and 100 different exercises during PE time. The 1st and 2nd graders made hats and counted by 10’s on their hats. They also made necklaces with groups of 10. They made trail mix with 100 pieces. The students got together and worked in groups where they had to come up with 100 words. The 1st and 2nd graders were challenged to do 100 math problems. Finally, they worked on 100-piece puzzles.

Basketball tournament

On February 3, four teams gathered at the Chandler Christian School gym to play in a basketball tournament. Marshall, Lynd, and Ellsworth schools were all invited to bring their 5th-8th graders to play in the tournament. The Chandler 5th-8th graders won all three of their games.

The first game was at 8:30 a.m. against Lynd where the final score was 38 to 35. The next game was at 10:30 a.m. against Marshall and the final score was 38 to 20. The last game for Chandler was at 12:30 p.m. against Ellsworth where only the 5th through 7th graders played because their team was smaller than ours heightwise. The final score was 21 to 18. The CCS students enjoyed the competition and the challenge to play with teams close to their level of skills.

CCS Wax Museum

Our most recent event that we are preparing for at Chandler Christian School is the wax museum. This “Famous Americans” wax museum will be held on Monday, March 26, at 7:00 p.m. All CCS students will be dressed in costumes of their prominent figure. You are welcome to come and see how our students put together a creative scene of their person.

