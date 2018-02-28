Mia Wassink Named Conference Player of the Week

Iowa Lakes sophomore post player Mia Wassink earned conference player of the week for her efforts against Southwestern and Little Priest Tribal College.

During the two games Wassink dominated while scoring 37 points and grabbing 31 rebounds. Wassink shot 54% from the field (13 of 24), while also only missing one free throw leading her to shoot 93% from the line (11 of 12). Wassink is the conference’s second leading rebounder at 8.8 per game behind DMACC’s Molly Mitchell (10.4) and the 6th leading scorer at 14.8 points per game.

