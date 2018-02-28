Edgerton, circa 1991

By Mike Drooger –

The year was 1991. The Minnesota Twins beat the Atlanta Braves in the World Series taking game seven at the Metrodome 1-0. Jack Morris pitched a complete game and Gene Larkin got the game-winning single in the bottom of the tenth inning.

The Minnesota Vikings released Herschel Walker in 1991 to finally put to an end what turned out to be a terrible trade for the Vikings. The Timberwolves were in their infancy and struggling for wins. They, like the Vikings and Twins, played their games in the Metrodome.

Popular movies in 1991 were Home Alone, Dances with Wolves, and Sleeping with the Enemy, Roseanne, Cheers, and Home Improvement were three of the most watched television shows. Silence of the Lambs won best actress, best actor, best director, and best picture at the 1991 Academy Awards. And the World Wide Web was introduced to the general public via the Internet in August of 1991. Remember dial-up Internet? “Please get off the Internet. I need to use the phone!”

