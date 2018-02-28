Cheryln Christoffels

April 19, 1953 – February 18, 2018

Cheryln F. Christoffels, 64, of Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Edgerton, Minn., died Sunday, February 18, 2018, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Her memorial service was Thursday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church in Sioux Falls. Private interment preceded the memorial service.

Cheryln Fay VanDenBosch, daughter of Thomas N. and Henrietta (Vander Woude) VanDenBosch, was born April 19, 1953, in Pipestone, Minn. She grew up in Edgerton and graduated from Southwest Christian High School in 1971. She then attended Licensed Practical Nurse training in Sioux Falls.

Cheryln was united in marriage with Virgil Christoffels on December 30, 1971, in Edgerton. Upon graduation from LPN training, she worked in pediatrics at Avera McKennan Hospital. Later, Cheryln worked in the family business, Christoffels Hair Restoration, for 30 years before retiring.

Cheryln was active in the community. She held office and was a member of the La Sertoma Service Group and was in leadership in Bible Study Fellowship for five years. As a member of First Christian Reformed Church, Cheryln participated as a Prayer Coordinator, Lay Shepherd, Coffee Break Bible Study leader, Sunday School Leader, youth group leader and Children’s Church teacher.

Cheryln’s motto was to live life big. To her, that didn’t mean something exotic, rather to take joy in each relationship and cherish the time with each person you love. Cheryln and Virg had a very special relationship that started as high school sweethearts. She was a person who thought of others first and was Virg’s biggest encourager and best friend. Cheryln was an instrumental partner in starting the family business and at the same time was the loving mother of Sara and Nathan, always being there for them. After the kids were married, she became Nana to six beautiful grandchildren and loved that role in life more than anything.

Cheryln enjoyed reading, traveling, attending her grandkids’ special events, water skiing, and spending time with family and friends at Green Lake. Cheryln always valued the summer days spent at Green Lake, creating family memories that we all cherish today. Another favorite place was The Grand Cayman, which she called her “happy place.” Cheryln spent two weeks there almost every year for the last 18 years. She continued to be active to the very end, finishing with her last trip to Cayman just one week ago.

Cheryln lived with cancer for six years and was determined to not waste her cancer. She prayed her life would be an influence others. Cheryln lived a life filled with blessings and gave testimony to God’s grace. Make your life count and go “do life big!”

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Virg; two children, Sara Tims and her husband, Jeremy, Sioux Falls, Nathan Christoffels and his wife, Holly, Washington Crossing, Pa.; six grandchildren; two brothers, Tom VanDenBosch, Sioux Center, Iowa, Gene and Gloria VanDenBosch of Northfield, Minn.; her step-mother, Lena VanDenBosch of Edgerton; four step-siblings, Sherrie and Earl DeWilde of Holland, Minn., Bob and Karen Van Essen of Edgerton, Dave and Leanne Van Essen of Lebanon, Ore., and Sandy and Bruce Gilman of Kentwood, Mich.; and many other relatives and friends.

Cheryln was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Henrietta VanDenBosch; and a sister-in-law, Carol VanDenBosch.