Board Votes for New Gym Roof

By Ruth Fennema –

Pictured: The Edgerton District 581 School Board: (back) Loren Gunnink, Gene Westenberg, Ross Kreun; (front) Mike Fey, Lon Anker, and Kyle Landin. (photo by Ruth Fennema)

At this month’s board meeting, Troy Thompson from The Garland Company, presented the board with three options for replacing the roof over the gym. The first option is to put on a roof very similar to the current roof, with a 10 to 15 year warranty, at a cost of $90,000. The second option is a complete tear and redo of the roof with a compound roofing system, which has a 30 to 35 year warranty, at a cost of $200,000. The third option is a pitched structured steel roof system, with a 35-50 year warranty, at a cost of $250,000. Troy informed the board that his only concern with option three is that there could be an issue with the drainage of the water from the roof. The project would take approximately eight days (weather permitting) and there could be significant deductions if the school opted to do the roof in either the spring or the fall. After the board had time to discuss the options they voted to go with option two and request either spring or fall installation.

For the complete article, please see the February 28th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!