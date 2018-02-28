Blue Dress and Olie Bollen

Traditions That Keep a Family Together

By Jill Fennema –

The Edgerton Roller Rink was a very “happening” place back in the 1950’s. It was the second largest roller rink in the state of Minnesota at the time, and many area youth would come to town on the weekends to skate with the locals.

One group that would often make a trip to Edgerton for skating was the “Christian Endeavor” youth group from the Valley Springs Reformed Church, just across the border in South Dakota. Wilemina Van Dis, daughter of Minnie and Joe Van Dis, was one of the young girls who came to skate in Edgerton.

Willi recalls that she was not the best at skating, but she really enjoyed it. She just did not get to go often enough to get good at it. However, for her 16th birthday, her parents bought her a pair of roller skates.

Andy Klumper, the 8th and youngest child of Dick and Gertie Klumper, met Willi at the Edgerton Roller Rink in 1957. Willi fell while she was skating, and Andy took notice and came to help her. “For some reason, I caught his eye,” Willi said. The young couple started dating, but the 40-mile trip back and forth to Valley Springs was not very convenient.

It didn’t take long and Andy proposed marriage. The couple was married on December 20, 1957, in Valley Springs. According to newspaper articles after the wedding, the bride wore a floor length gown of white tulle over satin, which was fashioned with a lace bodice. She carried a white orchid on a white Bible.

For the complete article, please see the February 28th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!