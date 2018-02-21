Speech Team Attends Luverne Meet

The February thaw was melting the snow on Thursday, Feb. 15, as the 7th and 8th grade Dutchmen speech competitors travelled to Luverne for their first Junior High meet. Competing was Aiden Alvarez in storytelling, Shibley VandeGriend in poetry, and the teams’ middle school dramatic duos: Haley Wieck and Katelynn Rolla; and Lydia Rylaarsdam and Savannah Schultz.

These are fun and light with all the novice competitors bringing their youthful exuberance to the competition. The junior high meets are known for fewer contestants, and they give the middle schoolers opportunities to compete with kids their own age.

Our judges at the meet were the veteran students in speech, Caitlin Goodrich and Jose Cruz. They were excited to be on the other side of the meets for once, and see what the judges have to do, when they need to pick between who speaks best.

It was a great night for the Dutchmen, as we took home SIX ribbons! Shibley Vande Griend earned 1st, Haley Wieck and Katelynn Rolla earned 3rd, Lydia Rylaarsdam and Savannah Schultz received 6th, and Aiden Alvarez received 6th! We are proud of all our hard work and we can see it is paying off. The next JH meet is on Thursday, February 22, at TMB.

