January 18, 1930 – February 12, 2018

Funeral services for Sadie Vander Wal, 88, of Slayton, Minn., were held on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, at the Chandler Reformed Church in Chandler at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Roger Punt officiating. Burial was at the Chandler Memorial Cemetery. Music was by organist Julie Reitsma.

Pallbearers were Jesse Nelson, Jason Schiebout, Jason Nelson, Dalton Rogers, Davis Vander Wal, Michael Vander Wal, and Marcus Roland.

Sadie Johanna Vander Wal was born January 18, 1930, in Marion, N.D., to George and Johanna (Lengkeek) Van Dyke. She was baptized and confirmed at North Marion Reformed Church in rural North Dakota. She attended Plato country school and completed the 8th grade. She lived with her parents and worked on the family farm until moving to Hospers, Iowa, in 1955, where she worked as a telephone operator. There she met and married Dale Vander Wal, who had come to the United States from the Netherlands in 1950. They were married on September 20, 1957, at North Marion Reformed Church. They farmed by Boyden, Iowa, for three years, then by Lake Wilson for six years, then moved to the current family farm near Hadley, Minn. Sadie loved the farm, whether she was working with the cows, gardening, watching the birds, or feeding the cats.

Dale was diagnosed with MS in the mid-1970s. Sadie took care of her husband and continued to run the farm with the help of her children. Dale passed away on July 23, 1989. Sadie loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and some affectionately called her “Grandma Cows.” Sadie continued to work on the farm with her sons until her health made it necessary to move to Slayton Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in 2011. She was treated with much love and care during her stay there. Sadie passed away peacefully on February 12, 2018, at 88 years old. Her family meant the world to her, and she will be missed by them.

Survivors include her four children: Jolene (Kim) Nelson of Hadley, Allen (Tamara) Vander Wal of Hadley; Greg (Madeline) Vander Wal of Slayton, Rita (Mark) Roland of Sioux Falls, S.D.; 15 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Sadie is also survived by a brother, Harry Van Dyke of Ellisville, Mo.; a sister, Nellie DeBruin of Sheldon, Iowa; and two sisters-in-law, Joyce Van Dyke of Valley City, N.D., and Gloria Van Dyke of Valley City, N.D.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Frank, Arie, Peter, and Henry Van Dyke; a brother-in-law, Harvey De Bruin, and two sisters-in-law, Marge and Rena Van Dyke.