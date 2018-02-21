Rebels Stymie Eagles 65-64 in OT

By Skip Hunter –

The SWC boys basketball team’s second game last week was against Red Rock Conference foe as well as fellow Section 3A South member MCC. The game was in the Slayton gym, a notoriously difficult place for the Eagles to play. The JV team won the preliminary game, setting the stage for the varsity contest. The first 36 minutes of play produced no winner so the teams began a 4-minute overtime period. The Eagles scored the first 4 points but were unable to hold on, going down to a 65-64 defeat.

Once again the Eagles started slowly, only scoring 5 points in the first four and a half minutes. Logan Walhof collected an offensive rebound, slipped the ball to AJ Vanderby who scored, was fouled, and made the free throw to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead. Isaac Jasper tied the score with a nice jumper, but the Eagles did not score for close to 3 minutes while the Rebels were posting 6 points to lead 11-5.

The Eagles were fouled twice while shooting and unlike past games were dead-on from the charity stripe with Avery Pater and Walhof each canning 2 free throws. Walhof fed Parker Kooima for a triple and Pater went 1 of 2 from the line to tie the score at 13 with 11:10 showing on the clock.

Vanderby gave the Eagles a short-lived lead with a nice low post move. After MCC regained the advantage, the big fellow made another nice move to score. Trey Huisken matched his first name with a big shot to give the Eagles a 20-16 lead. However, MCC came back to knot the score at 20 before, on an inbounds play, Huisken scored, assisted by Walhof. Hunter Dilly made a bucket after grabbing an offensive carom. The Eagles last score of the half was a Jacob Van Dam 3-ball, assisted by Walhof. The Eagles trailed 28-27 at the break.

