February 21st, 2018

Edgerton Merchants are "sweet" on their customers!

This week from Edgerton Public School



7th & 8th grade Dutchmen travelled to Luverne for their first Junior High meet

Game results for both Edgerton schools against area towns including MCC, Fulda, HL-O, Adrian, and more

Browse our recent help wanted ads and area notices



February 17-24th is National FFA Week!

