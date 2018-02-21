-
Don’t Miss This Week’s Enterprise!
February 21st, 2018
*PAGE 1: Love Your Hometown Giveaway
Edgerton Merchants are "sweet" on their customers! PAGE 3: SCHOOL NEWS
This week from Edgerton Public School
PAGE 7: Edgerton Speech Team
7th & 8th grade Dutchmen travelled to Luverne for their first Junior High meet PAGES 8-10: This Week in Sports Game results for both Edgerton schools against area towns including MCC, Fulda, HL-O, Adrian, and more PAGE 11: Help Wanted/Notices
Browse our recent help wanted ads and area notices
PAGE 12: National FFA Week
February 17-24th is National FFA Week!
Recent Obituaries
Sadie Vander WalJanuary 18, 1930 – February 12, 2018 Funeral services for Sadie Vander Wal, 88, of Slayton, Minn., were held on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, at the Read More »
Betty SteenstraOctober 17, 1941 – February 12, 2018 Betty Steenstra, 76, of Edgerton, Minn., died Monday, February 12, 2018, at her home. A memorial service was held Read More »
Darwin KreunMay 18, 1928 – February 11, 2018 Funeral services for Darwin Kreun, 89, of Edgerton, Minn., were held Friday, February 16, 2018, 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Read More »
