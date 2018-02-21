February 21, 2018   Community News, Home Page

NATIONAL FFA WEEK

National FFA Week is February 17 through the 24th. Pictured below is the Edgerton FFA Chapter:

 

 

 

Front row, left to right: Mr. Nathan Thompson, Edgerton FFA advisor, Luke Veldhuizen-reporter, Tannan Groen-sentinel, Devin Pietz-secretary,
Landon Buckridge-treasurer, Joni Vander Beek- president, Madison Nelson-vice president.
Second row- Adam De Jong, Jayson Delfs, Wyatt Jensen, Ben Sluis, Jesson Delfs, Gabe Gilbertson, Carter Kracht, Alex Bootsma.
Third row: Kinzie Nelson, Shania Manderscheid, Camie Bootsma, Haley Weick, Lydia Rylersdaam, Shibley Vande Griend, Jaden Weinkauf,
Jesse Zueg, Aaron Veldhuizen, Cole Sandbulte.
Fourth row: Austin Roskamp, Jalen De Jong, Dalton Van Dyke, Rulon Bistline.

 