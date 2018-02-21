Fulda Defeats EHS Boys

By Mike Drooger –

The Fulda Raiders boys’ basketball team has made a name for itself during the 2017-’18 campaign from beyond the three-point arc. Earlier in the season, when Edgerton traveled to Fulda, the Raiders attempted 49 shots from downtown. Later, in an NBA-like 105-83 loss to Minneota, Fulda attempted 53 shots from beyond the arc. You might say they live and die by the three.

On February 12, the Raiders invaded Edgerton as the regular season wound to a close. The Raiders didn’t go crazy from downtown. They attempted a mere 37 treys, making eight. The Dutchmen, meanwhile, were 7-for-26 from deep and they made six more two-pointers than did Fulda (16 to 10).

The Raiders didn’t go crazy from downtown because they didn’t have to. They went crazy from the free throw line. Fulda went to the charity stripe 30 times and they made 24 (80%). Edgerton had just 20 attempts and they made just nine (45%), which helped seal their doom in a 68-62 loss.

The entire game mirrored the final score – it was close throughout. Edgerton led early 4-0 after a pair of buckets from Trey Gilbertson. Fulda tied it at 8-8 and 13-13 before Tannan Groen drained a trey. But Fulda immediately tied it again. Fulda enjoyed a lead as large as 27-22, but Gilbertson scored from the block and Marcus Vander Lugt drained a trey to knot the score at 27-all. Fulda hit a trey with 4.5 seconds left in the first half to take a 30-27 lead into intermission.

