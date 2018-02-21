Eagles Put Down Dragons

By Skip Hunter –

The second game of last week’s SWC girls basketball journey found them hosting the Adrian Dragons. The Dragons held an 8-6 conference record, good for sixth place. The JV won the preliminary game by a 53-36 score. Annika Brands and Haley Pap sang the national anthem before the main event started. When the dust cleared, the Eagles came away with a 79-44 victory.

The Eagles scored off the opening tip with an Emily Nerem to Brooklyn DeKam to Jazlynn Prins combination for 2 points. After a Dragon trey, Nerem went 1 for 2 from the free throw line, and Prins scored a deuce. Another AHS trey gave them the lead before Sydney Van Hulzen dropped in a bucket. Hannah Nerem went 1 for 2 from the charity stripe and the Eagles led 8-6.

The teams had a cold-shooting spell with AHS getting a bucket to tie before DeKam drove in after getting a pass from H. Nerem. Van Hulzen collected an offensive board, scored, was fouled, and completed the old-fashioned 3-point play with a made free throw. DeKam rebounded her own miss and scored, followed by a Van Hulzen-made free throw to give the Eagles a 16-8 advantage. The Eagles scored once more when Holly Vis got a bucket to fall.

