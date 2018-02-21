May 18, 1928 – February 11, 2018

Funeral services for Darwin Kreun, 89, of Edgerton, Minn., were held Friday, February 16, 2018, 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Edgerton with Pastor Brian Kornelis officiating. Interment was in the Edgerton Hillside Cemetery.

Music was provided by organist Kendra Van Hill; special music by Shanna and Jason Snyder and congregational hymns were Amazing Grace, In The Garden, and Great Is Thy Faithfulness.

Casket bearers were Jacob Kreun, Joshua Kreun, Forest Kreun, Kyle De Boer, Virgil Beukelman, and Jim Beukelman.

Darwin Gene Kreun was born on May 18, 1928, to John and Johanna (Muilenburg) Kreun on the family farm east of Leota, Minn. He was raised and attended country school in the Leota and Edgerton area, and later earned his GED through the Edgerton Public School. Darwin worked for a short time at the Edgerton Creamery before serving in the U.S. Army in the U.S. and Korea during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Edgerton and was united in marriage to Marlene De Boer on June 16, 1955.

Darwin was an active member of the Bethel Christian Reformed Church where he served on the council. In 1954, he founded a Standard Oil service station in Edgerton. Darwin went on to become the owner and operator of Kreun Oil, a Conoco fuel business, for approximately 20 years until his retirement. In March of 2017, Darwin relocated to the Minnesota Veteran’s Home in Luverne, Minn., where he participated in many activities and enjoyed singing in the choir.

Darwin and Marlene enjoyed traveling the country in their GMC motor home and he loved working on his vehicles. He participated in many civic and church organizations and served on many boards. He volunteered as an EMT on the Edgerton Ambulance Association. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s events and games.

On Sunday, February 11, 2018, he passed away at the Sanford USD Medical Center at the age of 89 years, 9 months, and 3 days.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene of Edgerton; children, Tamara Kincaid of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Stewart and his wife, Mary of Edgerton; grandchildren, Jacob and Joshua Kreun; sister, Erma Pool of Storm Lake, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

Darwin was preceded in death by his parents; seven siblings: Nelson Kreun, Lawrence Kreun, Esther Van Hulzen, Leroy Kreun, Margaret Beukelman, Geraldine Den Ouden, and Arnold Kreun; and son-in-law, Mark Kincaid.