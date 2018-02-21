October 17, 1941 – February 12, 2018

Betty Steenstra, 76, of Edgerton, Minn., died Monday, February 12, 2018, at her home.

A memorial service was held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Dingmann Funeral Home in Luverne, officiated by Pastor Ron Nichols. A private family burial of cremains will be at a later date in the Leota Community Cemetery.

Betty Jean Steenstra was born October 17, 1941, in Flandreau, S.D., to Fred and Norma (Wittrock) Veen. As a young girl, Betty moved with her family to rural Pipestone, later settling north of Pipestone. She graduated from Pipestone High School and later worked as a telephone operator.

Betty married Sabo G. Steenstra on July 5, 1963, in Edgerton. After their marriage, the couple lived in Washington, DC. They then moved to their current residence two miles west of Leota. Betty worked at Fey Industries, in Edgerton, for over 20 years before retiring. Sabo died on June 18, 2012.

She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, reminiscing about the good old days, and especially spending time with her family.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Kiersten (Ron) Hagberg, Holland, Minn.; son, Bill (Kim) Steenstra, Quasqueton, Iowa; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and a great-grandchild to be welcomed into the world in August; two brothers, Loren Veen, Holland; and Dale (Carol) Veen, Pipestone; two sisters-in-law, Kay Alsum, Byron Center, Mich.; and Joanne Kortleever, Denver, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sabo; sister-in-law, Ardis Veen; and three brothers-in-law, Billy Steenstra, Elmer Kortleever, and Seymour Alsum.