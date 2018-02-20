SCHOOL NEWS from Edgerton Public School

Elementary PE

We have been busy learning about the Winter Olympics. We know they are taking place in South Korea. And we found out the “luge” sled weighs 50 pounds and it can go 80 mph. Some of the events we have participated in during PE are (modified) bobsled races, cross country skiing, speed skating, luge, curling and the biathlon. We had a lot of fun working together in our teams and also had fun racing our classmates and then standing on the podium where we received our medals. It was fun cheering on our classmates and chanting “U-S-A”!

We are anxious to watch the 2018 Olympics on TV during the month of February.

Kindergarten

February 7 was the 100th day of school. We had an excellent time celebrating being 100 days smarter in kindergarten. Some of the highlights included stacking 100 cups, making gumball machines with 100 gumballs, decorating crowns, and assembling necklaces with 100 Fruit Loops. We even got to count how many licks it took to get to the tootsie center of a tootsie pop!

1st grade

2nd grade

Second graders were busy counting their way to the 100th day. They also spent time learning about Martin Luther King Jr. and how he made a difference. They wanted to make a difference too. So, the kids brought in items for the food shelf in hopes of reaching 100 by our 100th day of school – February 7. Not only did they get to 100, they surpassed that goal and ended up with 143 items. On Valentine’s Day they all helped carry the items to our local food shelf. They were so excited to see the food shelf, and learn about the families they could help. Way to go, kids – you did make a difference!!

3rd grade

4th grade

I decided this time for school news I left it up to the students to write what was happening in school.

This month is “I LOVE TO READ MONTH!” Last Friday, Feb. 9, we got to wear crazy socks for sock it reading. This Friday, Feb 16, we get to bring our favorite stuffed animal to school for snuggle up with a good book.

-Norangeliz

In gym we learned about basketball. We learned to shoot a basketball the right way, how to pass the ball, and the rules of the game. Next we are learning about hockey.

– Norangeliz, Brayden, Jazlyn, and Luci

In social studies we are learning about the 50 states. We’ve learned about the British Soldiers known as the Red Coats fighting the Patriot soldiers. Before that we learned about the Boston Tea Party.

– Kamryn, Kya, Michael, and Declan

In science we are learning about renewable and nonrenewable resources. Nonrenewable things takes zillions and zillions of years to form. Renewable things can be replaced very quickly. We are also learning about pollution. Pollution is disgusting.

– Gabriel, Mason, and Logan

In reading we are learning about the planula. We are reading a story called “At home in the coral reef.” It’s about how planula grow. It was fun to learn about sea life.

– Keira, Luke, Dakota, and Brady

In math we are learning about long division. We have learned how to decide where to start dividing. We also learned how to divide 3-digit by 1-digit numbers. We also learned how to divide 2-digit by 1-digit numbers. We like to play prodigy. It’s a math game you can battle each other but first you have to answer a math question for each attack. It’s a really fun game where you have to do math but it makes it fun!

– Reese, Mika, and Jose

There is so much more that has happened in school. I can’t believe it is already February! The students really had fun writing these. Also I had to disappoint some, it was VERY hard for some of the students to keep their responses short and sweet. The biggest disappointment is that they couldn’t tell you all about their awesome basketball teams, their fun lunches, and their cold, at times, recess.

Mrs. Post

