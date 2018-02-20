Love Your Hometown Giveaway
Last week, in honor of Valentine’s Day, some of Edgerton’s businesses wanted to reward their customers for shopping locally. They each handed out a nice Valentine’s Day prize to an unsuspecting shopper throughout the day on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The winners are pictured. Just shows that it always pays to Shop at Home!
Becky Schelhaas – $30 gift certificate to Drooger’s Food Center
Erika Gilbertson – $25 gift certificate to Wendy’s Flowers
Mavis Fey – $20 gift
certificate to Tally Ho Koffie.
Jean Schaap – Abdallah chocolates from Katie’s Closet and More.
Pat Fey– a gift
certificate for a
pedicure at Dawn and Company.
Tami Mesman – a chip maker
from Tinklenberg Lumber and Hardware.
Thad Gunnink – a gift certificate and cookies from Rock River Communications.
Vonda Vander Top – Chocolates and a $20 gift card to M & H Hardware and Appliance
Related