Local Deputy Registrar Waits for MNLARS Fix

By Jill Fennema –

If you purchased a new vehicle, renewed your license plate tabs, or attempted to transfer a title since last summer, you are likely familiar with the state’s new licensing and vehicle registration system known as MNLARS, which stands for Minnesota Licensing and Registration System.

The State of Minnesota has spent nearly $93 million on this program which was released last summer to replace the 30-year-old system that was being used to process vehicle title and registration transactions.

Many state officials are calling it a failed mess. In fact, there is a website (www.MNLARSmess.com) where consumers can go to share their experiences and tell lawmakers what they want to see.

