Frontier Communications Under Investigation

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has requested an investigation into Frontier Communications, one of the few local choices for phone and internet services in the Edgerton, Chandler, and Leota area.

According to the PUC website, they received a large volume of complaints related to the service quality, customer service, and billing practices of Frontier Communications between January 2017 and January 2018.

The PUC notice states that, “After attempts to mediate these complaints, many of them remain unresolved.”

The State of Minnesota does impose performance standards on telecommunications providers licensed in the state and they can be held accountable for failure to meet their obligations.

For the complete article, please see the February 21st edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!