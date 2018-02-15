Winners in Pinewood Derby
The annual Edgerton Cadets pinewood derby was held at Edgerton Christian Elementary School on Friday night. Parents, grandparents, friends, and other family members enjoyed watching the boys race their cars.
Cadets are pictured with their trophies in the originality class. Lower division (from left): Caiden Sas, 1st; Mason Tinklenberg, 2nd; and Silas Van Essen, 3rd; upper division: Dawson Rieck, 3rd; Aiden Schaap, 2nd, and Micah Schaap, 1st.
Lower division winners in speed were: (from left) Mason Tinklenberg, 3rd; Logan Bleyenberg, 2nd, and Ayden Kreun, 1st.
Upper division winners in speed were: (from left) Skylar Feikema, 3rd; Cole Walhof, 2nd; and Dawson Vander Top, 1st.
For more articles like this, please see the next edition of the Edgerton Enterprise.
