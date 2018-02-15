SCHOOL NEWS from Southwest MN Christian High School

One act play contest

Southwest MN Christian students performed I Never Saw Another Butterfly by Celeste Raspanti at the one act play sub-section tournament in Pipestone on January 27. The cast placed third out of five teams.

This play is based on the poetry created by children in Terezin, a Jewish concentration camp. Of the 15,000 children who passed through Terezin from 1942 to 1945, only about 100 survived. This play tells the story of one of the survivors, Raja Englanderova.

Rube Goldberg contest

The physics students at SWMCH are competing in an Engineering Machine Design Contest at Minnesota State University, Mankato, on March 2. This year, our goal is to build a machine that uses everyday objects to create a sequence of chain reactions to weigh an object.

The process is to use different ways to transfer energy from one object to another in order to complete the sequence and accomplish the task. This is all done with as little human intervention as possible. The requirements are to have at least 20 steps (transfers of energy), along with a run time of at least 30 seconds.

This year, we have three different teams of 3-4 students on each team. One group has decided to weigh a suitcase and are using objects that would be found in a carry-on bag or at an airport. Another group has decided to weigh a tractor and wagon. They are creating the entire machine with a farm theme. The final group is using a train as the inspiration and built three different levels each representing an area that a train would pass through on the way to a weigh station.

I Believe

Hebrews 11: 1-3

1Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see. 2This is what the ancients were commended for. 3By faith we understand that the universe was formed at God’s command, so that what is seen was not made out of what was visible.

I Believe….

As many of you are probably aware, the 2016/17 school year ushered in a redesigned and updated science room! It was a fantastic year and the newly upgraded room really helped foster changes in the teaching and learning of science that was not fully possible before the upgrade.

So, what does 2017 have in store? Thanks to Mr. Wegener, the words I Believe…. have been painted on the science room’s south wall. Just walk by; you cannot miss it!

The reason is that I hope each day when students walk into class they are reminded of and challenged to confront what they believe and why. Some may say, hold on, beliefs? in science? This sounds more like philosophy or theology! True, scientific work is not supposed to be based on beliefs since that is not how science usually operates. Science is based on facts originating from the practice of science (the scientific method). In most instances, this would be true; however, when it comes to certain areas like origins, it is only a belief that one can truly cling to. This is true because, for example, the scientific method cannot be used to test what the universe was like, nor is there any record left behind by human observers, nor can we recreate what the universe was like in its infancy.

Now, with that said, one of the wonderful aspects of teaching and learning in a school like Southwest is the freedom to study and discuss debatable scientific truths like origins. We look on the one hand and see that today’s culture and the curriculum used in the American public sphere stakes their claim (belief) regarding the origin of humans, bacteria, dinosaurs, and in fact, the whole universe on one thing.

That belief is on matter. Matter in and of itself somehow was able to bring about the world all around us. Since matter is the starting point, matter begot matter which in turn begot more matter. In short, the universe begot itself, and it is only through our senses that we experience this reality. Thus, the only thing science can actually study/test is the matter that makes up the physical realm. If it cannot be observed by the five senses, then it cannot be tested. If it cannot be tested, then it does not exist.

For humans then, in short, we began as dust (matter) and will return as dust (matter) when life (a combination of matter in the form of evolved atoms and molecules put together by chance over a period of time combined somewhere along the way with energy) has departed. And since there is nothing but the physical realm, death has the final say.

This is one interpretation of reality. The other interpretation views the physical realm as begot by something outside of it. Matter didn’t create matter; rather, an outside force brought matter to be, and since this force is not made of matter it is found outside of the physical world, something the five senses cannot scientifically test. So, what is this force that is unike the matter found in the physical universe? To Christians, this outside force is God – the Creator of the universe who spoke matter into existence and upholds that which He has created.

When it comes to a belief, one cannot have their cake and eat it too! You either accept the belief that states the universe is composed of only matter capable, by chance and time, to evolve into the world we experience each and every day.

The other belief stakes its claim on a universe made up of matter (the physicial realm) put into place by a Creator (the spiritual realm) who is separate from but fully invested in His handiwork.

It all boils down to one of these two beliefs. We can either believe in the word of man and his desire to explain the origins of the universe based solely on matter or we can believe in the word of God which states, for example in Hebrews 11, the origins of all things, physical and transcendent, to be by our loving Father and Creator who has promised that death does not have the final say because He has offered new life through His son, Jesus Christ.

I believe….This is the starting point with which we have been working through so far this year in all of our science classes. As we continue to peel back what is at stake we are also discovering the consequences of our choices and the role science can play in shedding additional light on which belief to cling to.

Mr. Dyk

MN Music Listening

On Friday, January 19, Southwest MN Christian High School sent two teams of students to the regional Minnesota Music Listening Competition held at Southwest Minnesota University in Marshall.

Students receive a study guide with information for almost 50 pieces of classical music. Students must know each piece along with the composer and other information about the historical period from which the piece comes.

Students compete in five rounds of competition. In round 1 students must be able to identify the classical piece and composer after hearing 20 – 30 seconds of a selection. In round 2 students must answer fill-in-the-blank, true/false, and multiple choice questions about various pieces from the study guide. Round 3 is the “lightning round” where students must identify a piece after only hearing 3 – 10 seconds. Round 4 is a multiple choice round based on information from their study guides. Round 5 is the “Mystery Round.” All the music in round 5 is written by composers from the study guide, but is not one of their core 50 pieces. Students need to be able to identify the musical period and the composer of the piece. Each round is worth 20 points for a total of 100.

At the regional competition one team consisting of Megan Gunnink, Audra Homandberg, and Chloe Tschetter got 4th place with a score of 66 and a 2nd team comprised of Annika Brands, Alexandria Schmitke, and Charles Schmitke placed 2nd with a score of 81. The 2nd place team advanced to the state competition held at Augsburg College on Friday, February 2. Twenty teams attended the state competition and the Southwest team placed in the top half. They also improved their score from regionals scoring an 86 at state.

Brittany Forness

Jr. High event

Put together a bunch of enthusiastic 7th and 8th grade students for an afternoon, and the environment will be fun and entertaining. SWMCH has hosted two events for area Christian grade school 7th and 8th grade students in the past month.

On January 19, following some fun mixer games, the participants got to work on learning cadences on bucket drums. The afternoon also included some time with praise and worship songs, but the emphasis was working together for the performance the students gave at half time of the varsity game.

On February 2, participants enjoyed exploring the art room at SWMCH and making an etched glass project. Mixer games and a burger meal also were part of the fun they enjoyed together.

On April 20, SWMCH will host a Drama Workshop for the same age group with hopes to bring a chapel presentation to the area schools the following week.

