EHS Defeated In Slayton

By Mike Drooger –

On a chilly February Friday evening, the Edgerton Flying Dutchmen traveled to Slayton to take on the Rebels of Murray County Central. It turned out to be another chilly evening from the field as far as EHS was concerned (18-for-55 for 32%) and the Dutchmen tasted defeat yet again, this time falling 75-46.

The Dutchmen had just 21 turnovers on the night, which for them is an improvement over most games, but they began the game with back-to-back miscues and MCC took advantage. Before the fans were comfortable in their seats, the Rebels enjoyed a 5-0 lead and the tone for the game was set early.

Trey Gilbertson, as he has done many times this season, scored first for Edgerton and it was 5-2 in MCC’s favor. Turnover number four by EHS resulted in points eight and nine for MCC at the 14:51 mark and coach Doug Van Kley called timeout.

The Rebels’ lead grew to 11-2 and 15-4 before Edgerton made a mini run at the home team. Landon Buckridge drained a trey from the corner after taking a pass from Jeffrey Swenson. Gilbertson scored next for Edgerton, once again courtesy a Swenson pass, and the score was 16-9.

For the complete article, please see the February 14th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!

To see our full photo gallery of Edgerton High School Sports, visit our SmugMug site!