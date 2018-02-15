Eagles Outlast Patriots 82-80 In Overtime

By Skip Hunter –

The SWC girls basketball team started the season out with a 12-point victory over Hills-Beaver Creek. After one more loss the Patriots had reeled off 15 straight victories and were playing with confidence. Anyone who headed to the Southwest gym Friday night, Feb. 9, expecting to see a blowout win was greatly disappointed. The 2 teams battled through regulation and an overtime period before an Olivia Veldkamp bucket gave the Eagles an 82-80 victory.

It took an Emily Nerem banked-in trey at the end of regulation to force the extra period. There were 18 lead changes and 14 changes that would keep the fans interested throughout the game.

H-BC started out with a 3-0 lead before the Eagles got on the board by way of 2 Jazlynn Prins free throws. Hannah Nerem gave the Eagles their first lead using a Brooklyn DeKam feed. After a H-BC bucket, DeKam used a Sydney Van Hulzen pass to score. E. Nerem put in a basket to give the Eagles an 8-5 lead. After an H-BC score, DeKam picked up the garbage underneath and scored. H-BC made a free throw, but SWC quickly came back with a Sommer Schaap score, assisted by Van Hulzen to make the score 12-8 with 10:22 left in the half.

