Eagles Fall to Trojans, 78-70

By Skip Hunter –

What do you get when you give the other team 30 extra cracks at the basket by way of turnovers or offensive rebounds? You get a recipe for disaster as the SWC boys basketball team found out last week in Worthington. The Eagles also shot less than 50 percent (14-29) from the free throw line to seal their fate. The Eagles have had the Trojans’ number over the past several years but fell short 78-70.

After WHS jumped out to a 4-0 lead, AJ Vanderby secured an offensive board and scored. WHS scored the next 5 points before Logan Walhof went 1 of 2 from the free throw. In the blink of an eye the Trojans then led 18-3 before Avery Pater drove in, scored, was fouled, and made the awarded free throw. With 9:32 left in the half, WHS led 22-6. The Eagles picked up 5 points on another Pater drive as well as one by Walhof. Walhof was fouled and picked up the 3-point play to make the score 22-11 with 9:12 left in the first half.

