Dutchmen Take Down Wildcats

By Nancy Wassink –

Edgerton Dutchmen travelled to Okabena February 5th and defeated the HLO Wildcats by a score of 81-33. The Dutchmen boasted 5 players in double digits in the team victory.

Not hesitating to get things started Chynna Berning and Madison Heard each converted for trey’s within the first 60 seconds. Jasmine Jensen added a foul shot after a drive in the paint drew a foul and she put in a goal on a jumper less than a minute later. Gabby Buckridge, Lauren Sankey, and Lila Ockenga were all 2/2 from the charity strip as the Dutchmen pushed the ball down the court drawing HLO out of position and picking up quick fouls. Mid-half the Dutchmen had a 24-4 lead with another 3 from Berning and a mid-range jumper from Heard. The post players saw success in the paint to wrap up the half with Ashley Moss scoring down low along with 2 goals from Ockenga. Sankey added 6 of her 12 points in the final minute as the Dutchmen headed into halftime with the 40-19 lead.

