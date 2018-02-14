March 7, 1965 – February 3, 2018

Funeral services for Terri Ford, 52, of Woodstock, Minn., were held Wednesday, Feb. 7, 10:30 a.m. at the American Reformed Church in Woodstock with Pastor Carl Gearhart officiating. Interment was in the Woodstock Cemetery.

Casket bearers were Jordan Weinkauf, Jordon Kontz, Joe Pieper, Chad Pieper, Tony Conrady, Jan Buyart, Jeff Hulstein, and Bryon Hulstein.

Terri Lynn Ford was born on March 7, 1965, to Leroy and Faye (Swart) Hulstein in Slayton, Minn. She was raised on the family farm in Burke Township, Pipestone County, Minnesota, and attended school in Edgerton, Minnesota. After her graduation from Southwest Christian High School in 1983, she attended Nettleton Community College in Sioux Falls, S.D.

On October 8, 1983, she was united in marriage to Del Ford at the American Reformed Church in Woodstock and this union was blessed with two children. Following their marriage, they lived in Sioux Falls where she was employed by Riverpark. In 1986, she began working at KELO-TV. In 1987, they moved to Brandon, S.D., and she continued working at KELO-TV. In September, 1990, they moved to their acreage by Woodstock and in 1991, she became employed at the Pipestone County Medical Center in Pipestone. Five years later, she began working at First Farmers & Merchants Bank in Pipestone for seven years. She was later employed by Southwest Concrete, Dr. Douglas Vermeer Optometry, and Carstensen Contracting.

In 2006, Terri was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. In October, 2012, she had a major heart surgery to repair an aortic dissection. Then, in October, 2015, she was diagnosed with breast cancer; she underwent chemo and radiation treatments and was declared cancer free. After unexpected complications from previous heart surgery on January 16, 2018, she entered the Pipestone County Hospice House where she died on February 3, 2018, at the age of 52 years, ten months, and 26 days.

Terri was baptized and confirmed at the American Reformed Church in Woodstock. She enjoyed helping out with the livestock and fieldwork (especially combining), tending her flowers, and riding horse. She always enjoyed vacationing in the Black Hills and the many family events that happened there. She loved jeep rides, 4-wheeling, riding motorcycle, crafting, and going on vacations and trips with Del. Shopping with “the girls” was definitely a favorite pastime, but most of all, she treasured family time and being a part of her kids’ activities and interests.

She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Del Ford of Woodstock; two children, Erin (Jason) Schreader of Hardwick, Minn., and Nicholas Ford of Pipestone, Minn.; her parents, Leroy and Faye Hulstein of Edgerton; one sister, Shawn (Jerry) Weinkauf of Woodstock; and 11 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Rita; grandparents, Raymond and Della Hulstein and Lorraine Swart; and nephews, Joshua Kontz and Justin Weinkauf.