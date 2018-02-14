Team Attends Speech Meet

The Dutchmen speech team attended the Pipestone Arrow meet on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Competing were veterans Caitlin Goodrich and Joe Van Essen in the category of prose, as well as veterans Jose Cruz and Elizabeth Ockenga in dramatic duo. Novices competing were Lydia Rylaarsdam and Savannah Schultz in dramatic duo; Abra Johnson in humorous; and Aiden Alvarez in storytelling. It was a great day for speech, although we were all popsicles by the time the cars were warmed up!

Over 300 contestants made the chilly trip to Pipestone. Needless to say, there were many students competing in each category.

Even though the competition was fierce, Caitlin Goodrich received 9th, Jose Cruz and Elizabeth Ockenga received 8th, Lydia Rylaarsdam, Savannah Schultz, and Joe Van Essen received 11th.

In the face of some pretty tough competition the Dutchmen still performed well, and although we didn’t break into the final rounds where the medals were given, we still worked hard. Congrats to the speech team, and good luck at the Luverne JH meet on Thursday, Feb. 15, and Redwood Valley on Saturday, Feb. 17.

