February is “I love to Read” Month

Local schools are celebrating February by encouraging students to read even more than normal. At Edgerton Christian Elementary School, students are logging their minutes and if they meet their goal, they will get to compete in a mini Olympics. On Friday, Feb. 9, students were told to “Exercise their mind and read,” and everyone wore their favorite team jerseys and sportswear. This Friday they will have “Pajama Day” and on Feb. 23 they will have Red, White, and Blue day.

