February 12, 1918 – February 3, 2018

Memorial services for Elene Deremo, 99, of Plymouth, Minn., formerly of Edgerton, Minn., were held Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018; 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Edgerton with Pastor Tom Voight officiating. Interment was in the Hillside Cemetery in Edgerton.

Music was provided by organist Leona Hoek, vocalist Del Bolluyt singing Rock of Ages, and congregational hymns, How Great Thou Art, Old Rugged Cross, and Hallelujah.

Pallbearers were Rick Fey, Mark Sorenson, Orv Corbin, Larry Schoolmeester, Larry Bleyenberg, and Bruce Fraser.

Elene Margaret Deremo was born on February 12, 1918, to Fred and Lena (Sterrenburg) Stevens in Edgerton, Minnesota, where she resided until 2015. She attended Edgerton High School and graduated in 1935. She furthered her education, earning her teaching certificate in 1936. Elene worked as a teacher for several years before becoming the owner and operator of the Edgerton Greenhouse. On April 1, 1945, she was united in marriage to Charles E. Deremo at her parents’ house. The couple made their home in Edgerton until Charles preceded Elene in death on February 20, 2008. She continued to run the Edgerton Greenhouse until 2015 when she retired and relocated to The Waters Assisted Living in Plymouth, Minnesota.

On Saturday, February 3, 2018, Elene passed away in her home at the age of 99 years, 11 months, and 21 days.

Elene was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Edgerton, where she was baptized on June 17, 1923, and later participated in the Women’s Circle. She enjoyed sewing and crafts and had a life-long passion for greenhouse work and floral arranging.

Elene is remembered by her children: Charlene Salinas and her husband, Celso of San Antonio, Texas, Charles L. Deremo of Apple Valley, Minnesota, and Susanne Stinton and her husband, Darwin of Plymouth; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Deremo; parents, Fred and Lena; uncle, Dick Sterrenburg; and aunt, Jennie Doornwaard.