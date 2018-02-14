Battling the Bold Cold at the Big Bowl Game

By Rick Fey –

Minnesota officials have been planning this day for years….the biggest NFL game of the year. Super Bowl 52 ….February 4. The day Minnesotans have been warming up to show off how we survive, enjoy, and now even promote tourism during a week of cold weather.

Winter cooperated with the calendar as the ten day pre-Super Bowl party took shape in late January. Thousands of ice blocks were cut out of the lakes. Jerseys were frozen inside of ice blocks for display. The Super Bowl 52 logo was recreated in a twelve foot tall ice statue on Hennepin Avenue, and we even constructed a bridge on one of Minneapolis’ busiest streets…Nicollet Mall. Visitors could ski, snowboard, and make snowballs as they endured cold evening parties with loud music, condensation coming out of everyone’s lungs as they took their breaths. Yes it was the coldest Super Bowl game day in the 52 years of history – officially 2 degrees outside that Sunday afternoon – but smartly, the US Bank Stadium has a roof, so it was 70 inside!

Minnesota spent millions to get the bright lights and media attention of the football world. Although the scenario Vikings fans had been hoping for – playing IN the Super Bowl at home – would not come to pass, the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots and their fans came to town. They played a close game with the Eagles winning as our 10,000 plus volunteers helped direct walking traffic around the downtown and stadium areas.

