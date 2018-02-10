SWCH Eagles Claw Panthers

By Skip Hunter –

After 2 disappointing losses the SWC boys basketball team looked to get back on track against the Ellsworth Panthers. The Panthers were 2-12 overall and 1-8 in the conference. The Eagles won as expected and ran their overall record to 14-4 and 1-2 in the RRC. The final score was 73-36.

As sometimes happens, the Eagles started slowly and trailed 13-12 halfway through the first half. EHS scored twice from the charity stripe, but AJ Vanderby got on the board with a deuce followed by one by Avery Pater. An EHS trey gave them a momentary lead before Jacob Van Dam made a bucket. The Panthers scored the next 5 points before the Eagles went inside to their big man for 2 buckets. After 3 EHS points, Hunter Dilly scored.

An old-fashioned 3-point play by Logan Walhof gave the Eagles the lead which they would not relinquish. Pater followed with a basket before EHS scored from the free throw line. Shane Van Essen scored followed by an EHS score. The Eagles went back inside with Dilly scoring twice. After another EHS made free throw, Kyle Van’t Hof scored, as did Dilly once more. The Eagles led 27-17 when the Panthers called a time out.

