Students Compete at Geography Bee

Jayda Dilly advanced to the Geography Bee Championship.

Ten ECES students recently competed in the All-School Geography Bee. Participants were 4th grade: Addison Van Hill, Megan Rylaarsdam; 5th grade: Cash Decker; 6th grade: Tanner Groen, Joshua Van Dam, and Grant Busker; 7th grade: Caleb Raak; 8th grade: Jayda Dilly, Cody Van’t Hof, and Tyra Snyder.

Joshua Van Dam and Jayda Dilly advanced to the Championship Round. Congratulations to Jayda Dilly who came out on top as the all-school champion!

