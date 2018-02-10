First Win Remains Elusive For Dutchmen

By Mike Drooger –

With eight games remaining in the 2017-’18 basketball season counting the game Thursday night February 1 vs. Red Rock Central, the opportunity for the Edgerton Flying Dutchmen to pick up that so-far-elusive first victory is waning, but is isn’t for lack of effort.

Even in defeat, the Dutchmen hustle. Unfortunately for the team and its fans, the hustle has been overshadowed by the record, which dipped to 0-15 after a 77-48 loss to the Falcons.

The Dutchmen won the tap. That is something they tend to do each game with 6’5” leaper Trey Gilbertson taking care of the jump ball duties. Gilbertson scored at the 15:50 mark of the first half and Edgerton led 2-0. Later, Gilbertson cashed in a pair of free throws for a 4-3 Dutchmen advantage.

Then RRC went on a 9-0 run. Landon Buckridge put an end to RRC’s scoring flurry with a trey. Buckridge followed up that trey with another made bucket from downtown. The Dutchmen weren’t done from deep. Brayden Kuiper got a steal, one of two he would have on the night to tie Buckridge for the team lead, and he tossed in a three-pointer to draw his team to within 17-13.

