Farm Bureau Teaches Students About Safety

On Thursday, the Pipestone County Farm Bureau visited the Edgerton schools. They had eight stations that they set up to visit with students in grades 3-5 about farm safety. Those stations included small tool safety, calling 911, machinery safety, electricity and power lines, chemical safety, grain bin safety, blades and chains, and helmet use.

There were four Farm Bureau representatives on hand as well as people from Chandler Feed Company, C & B Operations (John Deere), Sioux Valley Energy, and Simplot Soil Builders. Several members of the Edgerton FFA chapter also helped with the safety stations.

After the presentation, each student received a free pair of safety glasses courtesy of Chandler Feed Company and Tink-lenberg Lumber and Hardware.

For more articles like this, please see the next edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. If you do not currently receive the Enterprise, CLICK HERE for information on how to subscribe!